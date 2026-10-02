Asian Games: Hockey India hails Lalremsiami as she bags 200th senior international caps

Kakamigahara, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team forward Lalremsiami has achieved 200 senior international appearances for the country, a landmark she reached during India’s gold-medal match against China at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

Hockey India has congratulated the star player for achieving the milestone.

The 26-year-old Lalremsiami made her senior international debut in 2017 and has since established herself as a key member of the Indian women’s team, contributing across major international competitions and playing a major role in some of the team’s most significant achievements.

Her medal-winning journey includes an Asian Games silver medal in 2018 and bronze in 2022, while she was also part of the Indian team that won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. At the FIH Nations Cup, Lalremsiami helped India secure gold medals in 2022 and 2026.

She has also enjoyed considerable success at the continental level. She was part of India’s gold-medal-winning Asia Cup campaign in 2017, followed by a bronze in 2022 and silver in 2025. At the Asian Champions Trophy, she won gold in 2023 and 2024, besides being part of the silver-medal-winning team in 2018.

Beyond her medal achievements, Lalremsiami has been a part of historic campaigns for Indian women’s hockey. She featured in the team that recorded its best-ever Olympic finish at Tokyo 2020, where India finished fourth, and was also part of the squad that secured a fifth-place finish at the 2026 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India’s best-ever result at the tournament since its inaugural edition in 1974.

Her consistent contribution to Indian hockey has also earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award.

“Hockey India congratulates Lalremsiami on this remarkable milestone and celebrates her dedication, consistency and contribution to the national team. Her journey from making her senior debut in 2017 to reaching 200 international appearances is a testament to her commitment,” said Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also extended his best wishes to Lalremsiami. “Lalremsiami reaching 200 senior international caps is a proud milestone for Indian hockey. Her commitment and fighting spirit have made her an integral part of the national team over the years. She has contributed to some of India’s most memorable campaigns, and Hockey India congratulates her on this remarkable achievement,” said the Secretary General.

--IANS

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