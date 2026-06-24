FIH Pro League 2025-26: Netherlands women crowned champions, secure LA28 Olympic ticket

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Defending champions Netherlands women's team has virtually secured the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 title, thus becoming the first confirmed qualifier, alongside the hosts, for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

With this, the Netherlands women ’s team has continued its absolute ascendancy over the sport, adding the latest Pro League title to the five Olympic Games gold medallists and nine World Cup titles it has won over the years.

Under the new Pro League framework, the champions of the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons earn automatic qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games, alongside the continental qualification routes, and the Dutch securing their sixth Pro League title in seven seasons of the competition now ensures the reigning champions will be in the United States to defend their crown.

The Netherlands team’s march to the 2025-26 crown has been typical of their modern era: precise, relentless, and devastatingly efficient. Taking on the world's absolute elite over a grueling multi-stage global calendar, the Oranje established a commanding lead at the top of the standings that their closest rivals simply could not match, winning all 11 of their matches played thus far, while one abandoned match against Argentina due to weather conditions also secured three points for them, based on the competition rules.

While the rest of the chasing pack — including Argentina and Belgium — traded blows and dropped crucial points across the season's stages, the Dutch outfit turned their fixtures into a masterclass of tactical versatility and ruthlessness on both sides of the ball.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram led the global congratulations, praising the team's unparalleled standard of play, and said, "On behalf of the International Hockey Federation, I extend my warmest congratulations to the reigning women’s Olympic Hockey Champions, the Netherlands, for capturing another FIH Hockey Pro League title. To win a league of this calibre against the highest-ranked teams in the world requires unmatched consistency and excellence. By securing their place at the LA28 Olympic Games so decisively, the Dutch women have once again proven themselves to be the benchmark of world hockey. We look forward to seeing them bring their incredible brand of hockey to Los Angeles."

"On behalf of the International Hockey Federation, I extend my warmest congratulations to the reigning women’s Olympic Hockey Champions, the Netherlands, for capturing another FIH Hockey Pro League title. To win a league of this calibre against the highest-ranked teams in the world requires unmatched consistency and excellence. By securing their place at the LA28 Olympic Games so decisively, the Dutch women have once again proven themselves to be the benchmark of world hockey. We look forward to seeing them bring their incredible brand of hockey to Los Angeles," he added.

While the Pro League trophy remains one of the sport's most prestigious pieces of annual silverware, the underlying prize of an automatic slot at the LA28 Olympic Games added massive pressure to this season's campaign.

By sealing the top spot, the Netherlands can now plan their entire quadrennial Olympic cycle with total clarity, allowing them to focus their planning and energy towards individual competitions, detached from the ramifications related to Olympic qualification.

The Netherlands are officially the first women's hockey team (alongside host nation USA) to secure their spot in the Los Angeles 2028 lineup. They will enter LA28 targeting a historic third successive gold medal, keeping their dynasty intact.

The remaining elite women’s hockey nations will turn their focus to the upcoming Continental Championships, the Olympic Qualifiers, and the next season of the Pro League to fight for the remaining coveted spots on the plane to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the men’s side in the Pro League continue to jostle for the top spot and the ticket to LA28, with Belgium in pole position for the title, while England and Australia remain in the hunt as well.

An official trophy presentation ceremony will take place on the final day of the Pro League season — June 28, where the undisputed champions of women’s hockey will officially lift the trophy in front of some of the most passionate hockey fans in Wavre, Belgium.

--IANS

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