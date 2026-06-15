FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay; know all details

Miami, June 15 (IANS) Saudi Arabia soar into action in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they face South American power Uruguay at Miami Stadium on Tuesday. This duel comes nearly eight years to the day since the two sides met for the only time in a World Cup at Russia 2018.

Saudi Arabia are set to appear in their seventh FIFA World Cup (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, and 2026) and third in a row. Since their debut at USA 1994, they have established themselves as a consistent presence at the FIFA World Cup, missing only two editions since. They have reached the knockout rounds only once.

They prepare for a return to North America, the same continent that witnessed their World Cup debut.

On the other hand, Uruguay are set to compete in their 15th FIFA World Cup and their fifth in a row (1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) since making a memorable return with a fourth-placed finish at South Africa 2010.

After a rollercoaster qualification campaign, the South American side, who have lifted the trophy twice (in 1930 and 1950), clinched a direct berth in the hard-fought South American preliminaries for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday, June 16, 3:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Squads:

Saudi Arabia –

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Al-Kassar, Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Moteb Al-Harbi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Ali Lajami, Ali Majrashi, Hassan Tambakti, Jehad Thikri

Midfielders: Nasser Al-Dawsari, Alaa Al-Hajji, Ziyad Al-Johani, Musab Al-Juwayr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya

Forwards: Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri

Uruguay-

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina

Midfielders: Maximiliano Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Zalazar

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez

--IANS

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