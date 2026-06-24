FIFA WC: When and where to watch Switzerland vs Canada, know all details

Vancouver, June 24 (IANS) Switzerland and Canada head into Thursday’s meeting at BC Place with qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage virtually secured, but there is still plenty riding on the contest. The winner will finish atop Group B, earning what is expected to be a more favourable draw in the Round of 32, while the Canadians require only a point to retain first place thanks to their superior goal difference.

Canada has enjoyed a dream tournament on home soil so far, collecting four points from two matches and producing one of the most emphatic performances of the group stage with a 6-0 victory over Qatar. That result not only delivered the nation's first-ever World Cup win but also put it in pole position to claim the group.

Switzerland, meanwhile, arrives in Vancouver with momentum of its own after bouncing back impressively from a frustrating opening-day draw against Qatar. Murat Yakin's side squandered several opportunities in that 1-1 stalemate, even conceding a stoppage-time equaliser despite creating enough chances to put the match beyond doubt. Any concerns over their finishing, however, were quickly erased in a convincing 4-1 triumph over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The equation is straightforward for the Swiss: only three points will be enough to leapfrog Canada and secure top spot. A draw, however, would send both teams through while leaving the hosts at the summit of the standings.

Although Canada has thrived with the backing of its home crowd and enters the match unbeaten, it now faces arguably its toughest assignment of the tournament. Switzerland possesses greater experience and depth across the pitch, factors that could prove decisive in a contest expected to determine the Group B winner.

How to watch Switzerland vs Canada live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 25, 00:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Referee: Ramon Abatti

Squads:

Switzerland -

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.

Canada -

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair, Maxime Crepeau, Owen Goodman

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc de Fougerolles, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osorio

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David

--IANS

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