FIFA WC: When and where to watch South Africa vs South Korea, know all details

Guadalupe, June 24 (IANS) South Africa and South Korea head into their final Group-stage fixture on Wednesday with a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds hanging in the balance. The outcome of the contest in Guadalupe could determine which nation extends its stay in the tournament and which is left anxiously awaiting results elsewhere.

For South Korea, the path forward is relatively straightforward. A victory would secure qualification to the Round of 32, while even a defeat may not necessarily end its campaign depending on how the standings among third-placed teams unfold. The Asian side has produced encouraging performances throughout the tournament and enters the decisive encounter with reasons for optimism despite its most recent setback.

Hong Myung-bo's men began their campaign by overturning a deficit to defeat Czechia before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to co-host Mexico. That defeat came in frustrating circumstances, with a costly goalkeeping mistake proving decisive in an otherwise competitive display. Nevertheless, South Korea has shown enough quality over its first two matches to suggest it is capable of securing progression on its own terms.

South Africa's tournament, meanwhile, has been a more turbulent affair. After a difficult start, Bafana Bafana kept their hopes alive by rescuing a point against Czechia thanks to a late penalty from Teboho Mokoena. That goal not only prevented a second consecutive defeat but also ensured the African side remained in contention heading into the final round of matches.

The equation for Hugo Broos's team is clear: only three points will be enough. Anything less would bring its World Cup campaign to an end.

With qualification at stake and little room for error, Wednesday's showdown promises to be a tense and fiercely contested battle between two teams determined to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

How to watch South Africa vs South Korea live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 25, 06:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Guadalupe, Mexico

Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa

Squads:

South Africa -

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko

South Korea -

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun

Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije

Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin

Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung

--IANS

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