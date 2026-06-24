FIFA WC: When and where to watch Scotland vs Brazil, know all details

Miami, June 24 (IANS) Brazil and Scotland will renew a long-standing World Cup rivalry in Miami on Thursday, with both nations entering their final Group C fixture knowing that qualification for the knockout stage remains within reach.

The South Americans occupy a strong position after taking four points from their opening two matches. Following a disappointing draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded convincingly with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, moving Brazil into first place in the group. An early burst of attacking football settled that contest, allowing the five-time world champions to comfortably manage proceedings thereafter.

Scotland's path has been less straightforward but equally encouraging. A hard-fought victory over Haiti provided the foundation for their campaign before a narrow defeat against Morocco left Steve Clarke's men with everything still to play for heading into the final round of group matches.

The qualification picture remains delicately balanced. A draw would be enough to send both teams through to the Round of 32, while Brazil can also strengthen its chances of finishing atop the group with a victory. Scotland, meanwhile, could secure a historic first progression beyond the group stage, but defeat would leave its fate dependent on results elsewhere and comparisons with third-placed teams from other groups.

The Scots will believe they have an opportunity to challenge a talented but vulnerable Brazilian side, while Ancelotti's men know that another three points could prove crucial in shaping a more favourable route through the knockout rounds. With qualification, group positions, and history all at stake, Miami is set to host one of the most intriguing contests of the final day of the group stage.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 25, 03:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Miami Stadium

Referee: César Ramos

Squads:

Scotland -

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Tyler Fletcher, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Ché Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

Brazil -

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Ederson, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibanez, Leo Pereira

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan.

--IANS

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