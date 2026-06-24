FIFA WC: When and where to watch Morocco vs Haiti, know all details

Atlanta, June 24 (IANS) Morocco enter their final Group C assignment on Thursday with more than just qualification on their mind, as the North African side continue their pursuit of top spot in the standings when they face an already-eliminated Haiti.

Having collected four points from their first two matches, Morocco is in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds. However, the battle for first place remains unresolved. Brazil currently occupies the summit of the group and will be in action against Scotland at the same time, leaving Morocco needing both a victory and favourable circumstances elsewhere if it hopes to leapfrog the South Americans.

While calculations surrounding goal difference and other results may come into play, Mohamed Ouahbi's team will know their primary responsibility is to secure three points and apply as much pressure as possible on the group leaders.

For Haiti, the equation is far simpler. Elimination has already been confirmed after defeats in their opening two fixtures, but the Caribbean nation still has pride and history to play for. A positive result would deliver their first point at a FIFA World Cup, while finding the net would mark another notable milestone after a difficult campaign in front of goal.

Morocco have looked increasingly assured throughout the tournament, producing competitive performances against both Brazil and Scotland. That consistency has strengthened the squad's belief that a deep run in the competition is achievable.

The challenge for Haiti will be finding a way past a disciplined Moroccan defence while containing an attack that has shown creativity and sharpness throughout the group stage. On paper, Morocco possesses the greater quality across the pitch and will start the contest as the clear favourite to finish the group phase on a winning note while keeping their hopes of topping Group C alive.

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti live in India

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Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 25, 03:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, United States

Referee: Danny Makkelie

Squads:

Morocco -

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Díaz, Yassine Gessime, Ayoube Amaimouni.

Haiti -

Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger

Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Paugain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre, Carl-Fred Sainthe, Jean-Jacques Danley, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Pierre Woodenski, Dominique Simon

Forwards: Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Derrick Etienne, Wilson Isidor, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Yassin Fortune, Lenny Joseph.

--IANS

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