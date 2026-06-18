FIFA WC: When and where to watch Mexico vs South Korea; know all details

Zapopan, June 18 (IANS) Mexico and South Korea meet in a crucial Group A showdown at Estadio Akron, with top spot potentially on the line after both teams opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with victories. While Mexico eased past South Africa 2-0, South Korea came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic, setting up an intriguing contest between two confident sides.

The hosts have looked rejuvenated under Javier Aguirre, carrying momentum from their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup triumph into the tournament. Mexico were disciplined defensively in their opening outing and possess plenty of firepower through the experienced Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez, who will look to test a South Korean backline that conceded in its opener.

South Korea, however, have shown they are more than capable of competing with the tournament's stronger sides. Hong Myung-bo's well-drilled outfit combines defensive organisation with swift transitions, while Son Heung-min remains the creative heartbeat of the team. Lee Kang-in's vision in midfield and Oh Hyeon-gyu's finishing ability give the Taeguk Warriors enough attacking quality to punish any defensive lapses.

With a passionate home crowd expected to back Mexico, the hosts will aim to dictate possession and maintain their winning momentum. South Korea, meanwhile, will be content to stay compact and exploit spaces on the counter. The clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures in Group A, with first place and valuable momentum for the knockout stage at stake.

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 19, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

Referee: Gustavo Tejera

Squads:

Mexico -

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Rangel.

Defenders: Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez

South Korea -

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun

Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije

Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin

Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung

--IANS

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