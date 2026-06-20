FIFA WC: When and where to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast; know all details

Toronto, June 20 (IANS) With qualification to the knockout stage up for grabs, Germany and Ivory Coast meet in a pivotal Group E encounter at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) on Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Having collected three points in their respective openers, both nations know another victory would put them in pole position to reach the Round of 16.

Germany head into the contest after delivering the tournament's most emphatic performance to date. Julian Nagelsmann's men brushed aside World Cup newcomers Curacao 7-1 in Houston, recovering instantly after conceding an unexpected equaliser. Kai Havertz led the charge with two goals, while Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav also found the net. The result marked Germany's 10th straight victory in all competitions, underlining the momentum they have built since September 2025.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, had to work considerably harder for their opening three points. Emerse Fae's side edged Ecuador 1-0 in a tense contest where fortune favoured the Elephants, with their opponents striking the frame of the goal on three occasions. Just as the game appeared destined for a draw, substitute Amad Diallo produced a decisive late strike in the 90th minute to seal victory. The result extended Ivory Coast's winning run to four matches, a sequence that also features an impressive 2-1 friendly triumph over France earlier this month.

How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 21, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Canada

Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez

Squads:

Germany -

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nubel.

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Grob, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Fullkrug, Leroy Sane, Jonathan Burkardt.

Ivory Coast -

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

--IANS

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