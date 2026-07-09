FIFA WC: When and where to watch France vs Morocco, know all details

Massachusetts, July 9 (IANS) France's pursuit of a third successive FIFA World Cup semifinal faces a stern challenge when they meet Morocco in the quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, with both sides eyeing a place among the tournament's final four.

The fixture rekindles memories of their meeting at the 2022 World Cup, where France ended Morocco's historic run with a 2-0 victory before progressing to the final. Four years on, however, the North African side arrives as a more mature and confident outfit, no longer viewed as underdogs but as genuine contenders capable of unsettling any opponent.

France have been one of the standout teams of the tournament despite a testing round-of-16 encounter against Paraguay. A hard-fought contest was ultimately settled by Kylian Mbappé's penalty, with the captain once again proving decisive after a match that demanded resilience as much as attacking quality.

Mbappe will again be central to France's hopes as Didier Deschamps' side attempts to achieve a rare feat. Having reached the semifinals in both 2018 and 2022, Les Bleus are aiming to become only the third nation to make the last four at three consecutive World Cups.

Morocco, meanwhile, have continued the upward trajectory that began with their memorable campaign in Qatar. Comfortable in possession and technically accomplished across the pitch, they have evolved into a side capable of dictating matches rather than simply frustrating opponents.

The tactical battle promises to be fascinating. Morocco are expected to enjoy lengthy spells on the ball, while France will look to exploit transitions through their pace and clinical counterattacking play. With contrasting styles and recent history adding further intrigue, the contest could produce one of the standout matches of the quarterfinal stage.

How to watch France vs Morocco live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, July 10, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

Referee: Facundo Raul Tello Figueroa

Squads:

France -

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Morocco -

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Díaz, Yassine Gessime, Ayoube Amaimouni.

--IANS

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