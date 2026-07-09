Oriental Cup 2026: Mother’s International, Mount Carmel, G.D. Goenka advance on Day 3

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Mother’s International School, Delhi, Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka, Bharti Public School and Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School progressed in the Boys’ category, while Mother’s International School and Bharti Public School advanced in the Girls’ section of the Oriental Cup 2026 in challenging conditions at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Even as rain showers continued to test the resolve of participants on Day 3, the rain failed to dampen the spirits and resilience of the young footballers; the action remained fiercely competitive in the fourth edition of the tournament.

Mother’s International School, Delhi, kicked off Day 3 with a 2-0 victory over Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka, in the Boys’ category. Trigya Chaturvedi opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Aavir Singh doubled the lead just two minutes later. The two first-half goals proved enough to secure Mother’s International School’s place in the next round.

In the corresponding Girls’ fixture, Mother’s International School, Delhi registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka. Prithika Selvi Sundar scored the decisive goal in the 22nd minute, with her second-half strike proving enough to send Mother’s International School through to the next round.

Bharti Public School booked their place in the next round in both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories after Amity International School, Noida, conceded walkovers in their respective fixtures.

Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Amity International School, Saket, in the Boys’ category. Ranveer Singh Rana opened the scoring in the 10th minute before substitute Aryan Walia doubled the advantage in the 29th minute. With a goal in each half, Mount Carmel School comfortably sealed their passage to the next round.

The most dramatic contest of the day saw G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka, edge past Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram, 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time in the Boys’ category. Rajat Singh Khati handed Kendriya Vidyalaya an early lead in the second minute before Raj Rawat doubled the advantage in the 28th minute.

G.D. Goenka staged a remarkable late comeback as Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh reduced the deficit in the 34th minute before Prateek Singh restored parity two minutes later. The match was eventually decided from the spot, where G.D. Goenka held their nerve to clinch a 5-3 shootout victory and advance to the next round.

The day's proceedings concluded with Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School advancing to the next round in the Boys’ category after receiving a walkover against Delhi Public School, Mathura Road.

The Oriental Cup 2026 continues on Friday with more exciting fixtures as teams battle for places in the knockout stages. The fourth edition, being held from July 7 to July 16 at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, is expected to feature over 1,500 student-athletes representing more than 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. The tournament features a more than doubled prize pool and a ₹2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes.

Results (Day 3):

Boys’ Category

Mother's International School 2-0 Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka

Bharti Public School beat Amity International School, Noida by walkover

Mount Carmel School, Dwarka 2-0 Amity International School, Saket

G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka 2(5) – 2(3) Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram

Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School beat Delhi Public School, Mathura Road by walkover

Girls’ Category

Mother's International School 2-0 Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School

Bharti Public School beat Amity International School, Noida by walkover.

--IANS

bsk/