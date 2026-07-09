July 09, 2026 4:42 PM हिंदी

Third visit in 12 years showcases great heights India-Australia ties have achieved: PM Modi

Third visit in 12 years showcases great heights India-Australia ties have achieved: PM Modi

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Hailing ties between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his third visit to Australia in 12 years demonstrates the great heights that the ties between the two nations have achieved.

Addressing a community reception event titled 'Melbourne meets Modi' in Australia on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted the role of Indian diaspora in strengthening ties between both countries.

"When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited after 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years — a hattrick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached.

"And, do you know who played the biggest role in this?," PM Modi asked. As people chanted, 'Modi, Modi' in response to PM Modi's question, Prime Minister said, "it isn't Modi, it is all of you, the role of Indian diaspora," drawing a huge applause from the massive gathering.

Describing the event as "blockbuster and houseful", PM Modi said, "I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, and I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging...This show is houseful. It is a blockbuster... Before this, I had met you all twice in Sydney. I was also waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. So, this time, I thought I would have a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne."

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for attending the Indian community event and recalled his participation in a similar event held in Sydney in 2023. He said that Albanese with his speech captured the minds and hearts of Indians.

"I am also deeply grateful to my friend — and a friend of India — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. You were with us in Sydney, and today you have joined the Indian community here in Melbourne as well; in a way, things have come full circle. From Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium, to Melbourne, with its iconic stadium — we have been together at both places. We have all seen how Prime Minister Albanese captures the hearts and minds of Indians whenever he speaks. You made a tremendous impact in Sydney, and you have captivated everyone here as well," he added.

PM Modi stated that Indian community with their cultural colours have made Melbourne "more vibrant."

"It is said that Melbourne city offers a glimpse of four seasons in a single day, but the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its cultural colours. There are many places and markets in and around Melbourne that are filled with the colours of India."

--IANS

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