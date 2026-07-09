July 09, 2026 6:57 PM हिंदी

PM Modi 'true friend' of Australia: Albanese at ‘Melbourne meets Modi' event

PM Modi 'true friend' of Australia: Albanese at ‘Melbourne meets Modi' event

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "true friend of Australia", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said that it was an honour to host the Indian leader as he welcomed him to packed Marvel Stadium in Melbourne during an Indian community event.

The Australian PM admitted that the stadium has hosted many memorable events over the years, but none more significant than the Indian community gathering.

Addressing the massive Indian community gathering in the event titled 'Melbourne meets Modi', Albanese said, “Prime Minister Modi, my friend, welcome to marvellous Melbourne. As a true friend of Australia and a very dear friend of mine, it is an honour to host you this evening. And I also welcome each and every one of you out there in the stands. Over the years, this stadium has seen some loud and legendary events, and none more significant than this."

“The energy that we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership. It is an enthusiasm and a dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he added.

Albanese recalled that he twice had the privilege of visiting India as Australia's Prime Minister, saying each visit had left him captivated by the country's beauty and vibrancy as he was humbled by the generosity and warmth of Indian people.

"When Prime Minister Modi hosted me three years ago, we did a lap of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in a chariot. Now, that was an experience I will never forget. And I can say without a shadow of a doubt, the depth of affection that I felt between our two peoples in Gujarat in 2023 is just as palpable and present tonight among this incredible beaming crowd," he noted.

Calling it a privilege to extend Australian hospitality to Prime Minister Modi, Albanese said, “Because this evening, we all come together to celebrate the bond that unites our two peoples, two great democracies, two great multicultural societies, the mutual respect that we share, the strength of our friendship, and the profound contribution to our great nation of the more than one million Australians who trace their roots proudly back to India. Your generosity of spirit shines through in every way.”

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian diaspora, Albanese said the Australian Indian community is the first to lend a helping hand during national crises and times of need. He further said their generosity also drives Australia's growth by supporting key industries, expanding the small business sector, and enriching the country's education system.

"In times of trouble or national crisis, I have told Prime Minister Modi this in private before many times, but today I say it publicly as well. It is the Australian Indian community who are the first to volunteer their help and to lend a hand to their fellow community members,” said the Australian PM.

“It is a generosity that extends to building the prosperity of our nation, too, whether through boosting skills in critical industries like healthcare and IT, growing Australia's dynamic small business sector, or the contribution that so many students from India make when they choose Australia as their destination to invest in themselves and their education. And that is especially true here in the education state of Victoria,” he added.

Albanese lauded the Indian diaspora for helping build a stronger and more vibrant Australia through its commitment, aspirations and cultural contributions, describing the community as the "living bridge" between Australia and India.

"Friends, over generations, your commitment to Australia and aspiration and your love of this country have made it better, stronger, and more vibrant. Australians of all backgrounds have been enriched by bringing your culture here and adding it to our multicultural character. We're a better nation because we have you in it. You are the living bridge between Australia and India,” he noted.

--IANS

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