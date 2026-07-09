July 09, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Echoes of strikes on Pak terror camps were heard across globe: PM Modi lauds precision, credibility of Indian defence machinery

Echoes of strikes on Pak terror camps were heard across globe: PM Modi lauds precision, credibility of Indian defence machinery

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the credibility and capability of India's defence platforms while highlighting the military action during Operation Sindoor as proof of India's growing prowess. He said that echoes of India's strikes on terror camps were heard across the world.

In his address at the Indian community event 'Melbourne meets Modi' on Thursday, PM Modi said, "The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen the demo during Operation Sindoor. The explosions that were taking place at terrorist bases, their echoes were heard across the world."

"Did you feel proud on the action taken against terrorist camps?," he asked the gathering, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

PM Modi emphasised that Indian-made products have been gaining recognition in the world and said that 'Make In India' has become a global brand in the past 12 years.

He said, "In the last 12 years, 'Make in India' has become a global brand. Our mobile phones, electronics have reached worldwide. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their footprint globally."

Emphasising India's humanitarian role, PM Modi said that India extends assistance without discrimination and spoke about relief efforts during Operation Sagar Bandhu, Operation Brahma and Operation Amistad.

"As India's strength grows, all of humanity benefits...Just last month, Venezuela faced a massive earthquake tragedy. There was so much destruction; hundreds of people lost their lives. We did not look at the distance; instead, we viewed Venezuela's suffering as our own. India launched relief and rescue operations, sending aid and experts as swiftly as possible. Our medical teams acted immediately. It gives me great satisfaction that many lives were saved.

"Similarly, when earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, India rapidly dispatched relief and rescue assistance. There are many such examples. Last year, we conducted 'Operation Brahma' in Myanmar, and when a cyclone devastated Sri Lanka, we launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'... When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports; when India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India," he added.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for attending Indian community event in Melbourne and recalled his participation in the Indian community event held in Sydney in 2023. He said that Albanese with his speech captured the minds and hearts of Indians.

"I am also deeply grateful to my friend — and a friend of India — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. You were with us in Sydney, and today you have joined the Indian community here in Melbourne as well; in a way, things have come full circle. From Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium, to Melbourne, with its iconic stadium — we have been together at both places. We have all seen how Prime Minister Albanese captures the hearts and minds of Indians whenever he speaks. You made a tremendous impact in Sydney, and you have captivated everyone here as well," he stated.

--IANS

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