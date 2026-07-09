Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘The Vvaan’ to now release in cinemas on September 25

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘The Vvaan’, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, have announced the new release date of the film.

The makers took to their social media on Thursday, and shared a new poster of the film announcing the fresh release date.

The poster features a powerful hero standing between a circling bull and tiger. It is heavy on symbolism, and foreshadows the conflict at the heart of the story and deepens the mystery surrounding the film's folklore-driven narrative.

Mounted as a grand theatrical experience, ‘The Vvaan’ is among the most ambitious attempts to bring Indian folklore to the big screen. It blends fantasy, action, comedy and adventure, the film promises an immersive cinematic experience backed by expansive world-building and cutting-edge visual effects. It aims to celebrate rooted Indian stories that resonate with audiences across generations.

The film has undergone multiple release date changes since its announcement. It was initially slated for a Chhath Puja 2025 release, on October 24, 2025. It was later postponed to May 15, 2026, with the makers citing the need for additional time to mount the film's ambitious scale.

In March 2026, the release was pushed again to August 28, 2026. The successive delays are primarily attributed to extended post-production and visual effects work for the supernatural fantasy.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF, and 11.11 Production, the film is a big-screen folklore spectacle. It is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The film is set to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

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