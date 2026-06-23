FIFA WC: When and where to watch England vs Ghana, know all details

Foxborough, June 23 (IANS) England will look to build on an encouraging opening victory when they face Ghana in their second Group L fixture of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. After beginning their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia, Thomas Tuchel's side have an opportunity to secure qualification for the knockout stage ahead of schedule.

The Three Lions were at their attacking best in the tournament opener, creating chances at will despite showing occasional defensive vulnerabilities. While Tuchel was pleased with the result, there will be an expectation of a more balanced display against a Ghana side that arrives with confidence after edging Panama 1-0 in its first outing.

Caleb Yirenkyi's late strike proved decisive in that contest, handing the Black Stars three valuable points and easing the pressure ahead of a far sterner challenge. History offers little to separate the two nations, who have met only once before. Their lone encounter came in an international friendly in 2011, ending in a 1-1 draw. Tuesday's clash, however, will mark the first competitive meeting between England and Ghana.

A second successive victory would not only maintain England's perfect start but could also seal top spot in Group L with a game remaining, provided Croatia defeats Panama in the group's other fixture.

How to watch England vs Ghana live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, June 24, 01:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

Referee: Said Martinez

Squads:

England -

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney

Ghana -

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

--IANS

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