FIFA WC: When and where to watch Canada vs Qatar; know all details

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver, with both teams chasing a landmark first-ever FIFA World Cup victory. After opening their Group B campaigns with 1-1 draws, three points could prove crucial in the battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

Canada will feel it left points on the table against Bosnia & Herzegovina after creating the better opportunities but failing to convert them. Jesse Marsch's side showed plenty of attacking intent, and with the likes of Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Promise David leading the line, they will back themselves to be far more clinical this time around.

Qatar, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought draw against Switzerland but spent long periods under pressure. The Asian champions will need a more complete performance if they are to trouble a confident Canadian outfit.

Playing on home soil once again, Canada will have the backing of a packed Vancouver crowd, and that advantage could make a decisive difference. With momentum and qualification at stake, the co-hosts enter the contest as favourites to claim a historic first World Cup win.

How to watch Canada vs Qatar live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 19, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Referee: Cristian Garay

Squads:

Canada -

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair, Maxime Crepeau, Owen Goodman

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc de Fougerolles, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osorio

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David

Qatar -

Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef

Midfielders: Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda

--IANS

vi/bc