FIFA WC: When and where to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar, know all details

Vancouver, June 24 (IANS) The stakes could hardly be higher when Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar meet on Thursday, with both teams entering their final Group B fixture knowing that anything other than victory could bring their World Cup journeys to an abrupt end.

Neither side has managed to win a match so far, but draws in their respective opening fixtures have kept them firmly in the qualification picture. A win would not only preserve hopes of a top-two finish, though that would likely require results elsewhere and a significant boost in goal difference, but could also be enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Recent form offers little comfort to either camp. Bosnia & Herzegovina suffered a 4-1 defeat against Switzerland in their previous outing, while Qatar endured an even tougher evening, falling 6-0 to co-host Canada after finishing the match with nine players. Those results have left both nations with little margin for error heading into the decisive clash.

With a draw likely to eliminate both teams from contention, the encounter is expected to be played with urgency from the opening whistle. Bosnia & Herzegovina may enter the contest with a slight edge, largely due to the experience and quality available throughout Sergej Barbarez's squad.

The European side possesses a physical presence, aerial strength and attacking options capable of troubling most defences, even if goals have not flowed freely during the tournament. Qatar, meanwhile, will be desperate to respond after its disappointing display against Canada and keep its World Cup ambitions alive. In a match where opportunities could be scarce, a moment of brilliance, a set-piece situation or a defensive lapse may ultimately determine which team extends its stay in the competition.

How to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 25, 00:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Referee: Ramon Abatti

Squads:

Bosnia & Herzegovina -

Goalkeepers: Osman Hadzikic, Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic

Defenders: Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac, Arjan Malic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nihad Mujakic, Stjepan Radeljic

Midfielders: Kerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Dzenis Burnic, Armina Gigovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ermin Mahmic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic

Forwards: Samed Bazdar, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Jovo Lukic, Haris Tabakovic

Qatar -

Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef

Midfielders: Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda

--IANS

vi/bc