FIFA WC: We benefit from the chaos Yamal generate for opposition, says Spain striker Oyarzabal

New York, June 24 (IANS) Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal's two goals in his side's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday have put the 29-year-old in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, but the Real Sociedad forward said he is not concerned about receiving less attention than some of the tournament's bigger names.

Despite having scored 27 goals in 55 appearances for Spain, Oyarzabal remains less widely known internationally than players such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Speaking to reporters at Spain's training camp, Oyarzabal was asked about being relatively unknown. "I don't care and it doesn't worry me. I'm not going to waste time focusing on these things," he replied, adding that he does not worry about players from other teams, reports Xinhua.

"I care about what my teammates, the coach, and the staff say. It's normal for people to talk, but I don't give it any importance," he insisted.

Oyarzabal preferred to discuss Lamine Yamal, who returned to Spain's starting lineup on Sunday with the opening goal in an all-action first half.

"We're talking about one of the best players in the world and one of those who has the biggest impact on games. We really benefit from what he creates and the chaos he can generate for the opposition," commented the striker.

"I'm lucky to have teammates who I know will score if I don't get the chance. I'm not too worried about it. I'm not so concerned about individual performance; I'm focused on the team," continued the forward.

He admitted he has been struggling with some physical issues, but said "everyone has something they need to take extra care of," and insisted he will not need to rest as Spain closes the group stage on Friday in Guadalajara.

"I want to play and get as many minutes as possible, just like the rest of my teammates. I feel good," he insisted.

Finally, Oyarzabal brushed off suggestions that his form for Spain could lead to a possible move from Real Sociedad.

"I've said it a thousand times: I'm where I want to be, at what I consider my home, the place that gave me the opportunity to be here today," he concluded