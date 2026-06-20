June 20, 2026 6:53 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: United States secures knockout-stage berth with 2-0 win over Australia

United States secures knockout-stage berth with 2-0 win over Australia ( Credit: X/U.S Men's Soccer Team)

Seattle, June 20 (IANS) The United States secured a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Australia 2-0 in a Group D match on Friday.

The victory gave the Americans six points from their opening two matches, ensuring qualification for the round of 32 with one group fixture remaining.

Despite the absence of captain Christian Pulisic due to a calf injury, the United States made a strong start and took the lead in the 11th minute. Folarin Balogun broke down the left flank and sent a low ball into the penalty area, where Australian defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently turned it into his own net while attempting to clear, reported Xinhua.

"It was surreal ... obviously at first it was disallowed ​so I was kind of anxious when it went to VAR," Freeman said. "It was so emotional for me because you dream of ​this moment."

Australia tried to respond through a series of counterattacks but struggled to create clear-cut chances against an organized U.S. defense.

The host doubled its advantage shortly before halftime through a header from Alex Freeman, son of Super Bowl champion wide receiver Antonio Freeman.

"I don't know if it was the occasion, but we looked sluggish, heavy-legged," Australia coach Popovic said. "I think the players showed ​how good they are in the second half, but obviously at this level you can't give away that much in the first."

Holding a two-goal advantage, the United States controlled much of the second half and limited Australia to few opportunities in front of goal. The Socceroos pushed forward in search of a breakthrough, but the American backline maintained its discipline to preserve the clean sheet.

Australia remained on three points and will face Paraguay in its final group-stage match as it seeks qualification for the next round. The United States will conclude its Group D campaign against Türkiye.

--IANS

hs/

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