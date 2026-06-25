FIFA WC: SA seal historic first-ever knockout berth; Korea's hopes hang in balance

Monterrey, June 25 (IANS) Thapelo Maseko's second-half goal helped South Africa overcome an energetic Korea Republic in an exciting Group A clash to advance to their first-ever knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Korea's hopes of progressing hang in the balance. They'll have to wait and see if they've done enough to advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

South Africa started better, as Maseko had a promising fastbreak cut out at the last moment by Korean defender Lee Gihyuk. Later in the half Kim Seunggyu made two fine saves, first parrying Thalente Mbatha's shot from distance, before denying Evidence Makgopa from point-blank range.

Hong Myungbo threw caution to the wind after the break, making three changes, including the introduction of talisman Son Heungmin, in an attempt to shift the scoreline in the Republic of Korea's favour. However, as the Koreans pushed for an opener, it was a South African substitute who made the difference, reports FIFA.

Against the run of play, Teshpang Moremi collected the ball on the left wing, beat a defender and fizzed a ball across the top of the penalty area. Maseko controlled the ball inside toward his left foot and slotted the winning goal in at the near post.

Maseko has become the second youngest goalscorer for South Africa in the FIFA World Cup at 22 years and 225 days.

"It's unbelievable; it feels like a dream. Thank you to the fans; they gave it their all. This is for everyone who supported us but also for those who didn't. There were many people who didn't believe in us. We went through some rough patches. But this team showed that they are capable and strong," Maseko said after the win.

As runners-up in Group A, South Africa will play their next match in Los Angeles on June 29 against Group B runners-up, Canada.

--IANS

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