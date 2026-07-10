FIFA WC: Robin Singh backs France for third World Cup title, says 'a wounded lion is more dangerous'

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Former India striker Robin Singh believes France are perfectly placed to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, saying the pain of their dramatic defeat to Argentina in the 2022 final has only made Didier Deschamps' side stronger and hungrier.

France became the first team to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0, continuing an impressive campaign built on attacking quality, defensive solidity and remarkable squad depth.

For Robin, however, it is the emotional edge from Qatar 2022, where France lost one of the greatest World Cup finals to Argentina on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw, that gives Les Bleus an extra advantage.

"France. I followed them from the last World Cup as well. This year, when you look at the depth they have created and the youth they have added, it's unbelievable. You have Dembele in attack, Kone and Rabiot in midfield, while players like Tchouameni and even Kante are not regular starters. Then you have Michael Olise thriving in a new role, while there is quality all over the squad," Robin, who is part of Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel, told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The former India international said France's strength extends well beyond their starting XI.

"You've got Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde at the back. I think this team has the best depth. I've always believed that the depth of the squad is much more important than just the starting eleven because not every player is going to produce a 10 out of 10 performance every game," he said.

Robin also believes the players have rallied around head coach Didier Deschamps, who is expected to step down after the tournament.

"When you throw in Didier Deschamps saying this is his last tournament, the team has galvanised. The iconic image of him bowing down to Kylian Mbappe shows the mutual respect between coach and player, and that respect is spreading through the entire squad."

It is that combination of quality, unity and the scars of the 2022 final defeat that makes France Robin's overwhelming favourites.

"For me, it's the complete package this year. They have everything. And a wounded lion is a lot more dangerous," he said, referring to France's heartbreak against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

Robin also expects England to face a stern examination when they meet Norway in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

"It will be England's biggest test. Norway are a great team. The understanding between Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland is paying dividends. They are happy to defend, hit teams on the counter and frustrate opponents. Haaland has been unbelievable throughout the tournament. If you believe in yourself, you can win," he added.

--IANS

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