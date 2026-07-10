July 10, 2026 9:16 PM हिंदी

India participates in Mongolia's national festival celebrations

India participates in Mongolia's national festival celebrations

Ulaanbaatar, July 10 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari, on Friday participated in events organised by the Government of Mongolia at the Sukhbaatar Square to celebrate the national festival of Mongolia, 'Naadam 2026'.

"On 10 July 2026, as part of the diplomatic corps, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, participated in several events organised by the Government of Mongolia at the Sukhbaatar Square to celebrate the national festival of Mongolia, 'Naadam 2026' viz Flag Hoisting ceremony, Military Parade, Floral Tributes to the Statue of D. Sukhbaatar and Statue of Chinggis Khaan,” the Embassy of India in Mongolia wrote on X.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the President, Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament, several Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries were present at the events.

The Embassy also extended warm greetings to the Mongolian nationals on the occasion of Naadam 2026.

"Warm greetings to all Mongolian Nationals on the occasion of ‘Naadam 2026’. The National Festival of Mongolia commemorating Statehood, Unity, Independence and Cultural Heritage," the Embassy stated on X.

Last week, Former President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, appreciated the progress of the construction of the Oil Refinery Project Dornogovi, which is being supported by India.

The Mongol Oil Refinery Project, being implemented with the support of a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit (LoC) extended by the Government of India, stands as a flagship initiative and a vital component of Mongolia’s sustainable energy strategy.

"On 04 July 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, along with HE Mr N Enkhbayar, Former President (3rd) of Mongolia, visited the Oil Refinery Project construction site at Dornogovi. They interacted with the Engineers and workforce of ‘Engineers India’, ‘Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd’ and Mongolrefinery. HE Mr Enkhbayar appreciated the progress of the construction of the mega project and mentioned that the Project will further expand the India-Mongolia bilateral ties and ensure sustainable energy supplies to Mongolia," the Embassy wrote on X.

–IANS

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