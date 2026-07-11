FIFA WC: Luis de la Fuente hails Spain's team spirit after bold selection calls pay off in semis win

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised the depth, unity and selflessness of his squad after two of his key selection decisions proved decisive in a 2-1 victory over Belgium that sent the European champions into the FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Friday.

Fabian Ruiz, who was handed a surprise start in place of Pedri, broke the deadlock before second-half substitute Mikel Merino came off the bench and fired home the winner just two minutes after his introduction after Belgium keeper Senne Lammens parried away a low shot from Pau Cubarsi.

It was the third occasion on which Merino has come off the bench to fire in a match-winner under De la Fuente, after netting in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Germany in extra time and in the round-of-16 clash against Portugal in the World Cup.

De la Fuente acknowledged it is not easy to leave players out but maintained that every member of his squad understands their function.

"It is not fair that Mikel does not play from the beginning, but it would also not be fair that any other player is left out."

"Only 11 can start the game, and that is something they all know - the role they have to play in each situation. When they go out on the pitch, they know what they have to do; that is why they are a pleasure to be in charge of."

De la Fuente insisted Spain's route to the last four had been down to the work of the whole team rather than any individual star.

"What is important is the team. It does not matter who starts the match. Every one of them is important, even those who have not played."

When asked about his ability to keep a squad as talented as this united, given the competition for places, De la Fuente put it down to the character and professionalism of his players.

"One of the strengths of our team is that we have the best players in the world - which they are - and we also have the best people. These are the kind of people who make it easier for everyone to live and work together."

"So it should come as no surprise to anybody that they know how to carry out their role, because in any area of life or any sector of society you should be able to do this. Everything we do in life is based on respect, and this is also how this national team works."

Spain will take on tournament favourites France on Tuesday for a place in the World Cup final, with De la Fuente anticipating a significant challenge.

"France have demonstrated some extraordinary potential, some unique potential, as we have done too."

"It is a very open match, which will need players who are fresh and with energy ... But since we are here, we are going to do our best."

--IANS

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