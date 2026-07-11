Jay Bhanushali says daughter Tara mostly stays with Mahhi, jokingly compares love life with Salman Khan's

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali opened up about his daughter Tara's living arrangement post his official seperation with ex wife Mahhi Vij.

He also gave his fans ab idea of his relationship status during a candid 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on his social media account.

Responding to a fan who asked, "Tara kiske sathe rehti he?" (With whom does Tara stay with?), Jay shared that Tara mostly lives with her mother, Mahhi Vij, though she also spends a lot of time with him as well.

"Tara mostly apni mummy ke saath rehti hai, aur kabhi kabhi mere saath bhi." (Tara mostly stays with her mother, and sometimes with me as well.)

In another question, a fan asked the actor, "Do u have gf???"

Jay answered in his quintessential humour, writing, "Kyun dukhti nas daba rahe ho... Emraan Hashmi ke mausam mein Salman Khan wali zindagi jee raha hun."

(Why are you pressing on a sore nerve? In the season of Emraan Hashmi, I'm living the life of Salman Khan.)

The witty response suggested that he is currently single. The actor drew a playful comparison with megastar Salman Khan, who remains one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors.

For the uninitiated, Jay and actress Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2011, announced their separation earlier this year. The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter, Tara and often sharing glimpses of their time with her on their respective social media accounts.

The little one is frequently seen enjoying vacations and outings with both parents. Recently, Tara accompanied Mahhi on a holiday to Dubai. Mahhi has also surprised her with a Mini Cooper.

–IANS

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