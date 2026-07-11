Anthony Hopkins embraces new musical journey: My whole life is a dream

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Academy Award-winning legend Anthony Hopkins has showcased his gratitude as he commenced his musical journey after signing with Decca Records, calling it “the honour of a lifetime.”

Taking to the photo-sharing website, the 88-year-old actor went on to thank his wife Stella, actor Bradley Cooper, maestro Gustavo Dudamel, the Philharmonia Orchestra, and his collaborators for being part of what he described as an extraordinary musical journey.

Hopkins wrote in the caption section: “Thank you my dear friends Bradley Cooper, Dr. Maria Teresa Ochoa, Stephen Barton, Margaret Whitman, Sam Schwartz, Aaron and Natalia Tucker, Tara Arroyave, and my beloved wife, Stella. My whole Life is a Dream.”

“Signing with Decca Records is the honour of a lifetime. It has been a true privilege to collaborate with the distinguished Philharmonia Orchestra and the virtuoso soloists, cellist Gregorio Nieto and classical pianist Sergio Tiempo. My deepest gratitude and respect go to Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, whose artistry is an integral part of this musical journey. #LifeIsADream,” he wrote.

Over his journey in the field of acting, Hopkins has been feted with two Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Laurence Olivier Award.

He has also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005 and the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement in 2008. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 1993.

Hopkins’ work includes The Lion in Winter, A Bridge Too Far, Magic, The Elephant Man, The Silence of the Lambs, The Father, The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, The Two Popes, 84 Charing Cross Road, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, The Mask of Zorro, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok to name a few.

He was recently seen in Locked, a psychological thriller film directed by David Yarovesky. The film was a remake of the Argentine film 4x4.

--IANS

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