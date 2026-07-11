Security upgrade planned for Lafayette Park with proposed permanent fence near White House

Washington, July 11 (IANS) A permanent security fence up to 10 feet high could be built around Lafayette Park, the historic public square directly across from the White House, under a new federal proposal aimed at allowing faster closures during heightened threats.

The concept plan, first reported by The Washington Post, was prepared by the US Secret Service and the Executive Office of the President in coordination with the Department of the Interior and National Park Service.

It proposes an eight-to-10-foot fence around the eight-acre park. Monitoring systems, alarms and stronger paving are also under consideration.

The agencies said the changes would improve long-term security while preserving public access, White House views and the character of one of Washington’s most prominent civic spaces.

Lafayette Park is bounded by H Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Madison Place and Jackson Place. It is frequently used for demonstrations and other First Amendment activities.

The preferred fence alignment would follow the park’s perimeter. It would create a larger paved plaza near H and 16th streets where demonstrations could continue when the park itself is closed.

The proposal acknowledges that continuous fencing could make the park feel more enclosed. But it says the design would provide wider entrances, retain existing benches and allow access to statues during closures of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The fence would have four-inch spacing between pickets to prevent a child from passing through while preserving views. Existing bollards could be incorporated into the structure, which would taper towards the top.

Designers also propose removing or modifying climbable features found in the park’s historic fence, including closely spaced pickets, ornamental scrolls and horizontal elements that could be used as footholds or grips.

The current temporary security system includes bicycle racks, concrete barriers and fencing ranging from four to 10 feet in height. According to the plan, installing those barriers can take as long as 72 hours. Removing them can take the same amount of time.

Officials said that approach requires considerable staffing, creates gaps at joints and reduces the visitor experience. The proposed permanent system would allow quicker closures and reduce the number of personnel required to secure the perimeter.

Thicker pavers and a deeper base are proposed to make the surface more stable and tamper-resistant. Granite is among the materials being considered.

Planning is expected to continue through 2026. Phased construction could begin in 2027, depending on funding. The proposal will undergo historic-preservation and federal design reviews, with consultations involving District of Columbia authorities, tribal nations, neighbouring property owners and other agencies.

Lafayette Park was included in Pierre Charles L’Enfant’s 1791 plan for Washington and was separated from the White House grounds during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. It later became known as Lafayette Square and was designated part of a National Historic Landmark District in 1970.

Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House was closed to vehicular traffic after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Lafayette Park has nevertheless remained an important gathering place for tourists, demonstrators and journalists because of its close proximity to the White House.

--IANS

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