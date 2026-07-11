Jackie Shroff remembers Bollywood's first female comedian Tun Tun on her 103rd birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress and comedian Tun Tun on her birth anniversary on July 11.

Remembering the iconic performer with a special social media post, he shared a picture of her from her golden times in the Hindi film industry.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a vintage portrait of the veteran actress with the message, 'Uma Devi Khatri (Tun Tun ji) always in our hearts,' along with folded hands emoticon.

The post also mentioned her birth and death dates, July 11, 1923 – November 24, 2003.

Talking about Tun Tun, she was born Uma Devi Khatri on July 11, 1923. Tun Tun was a pioneer in Hindi cinema.

Not many know but before becoming one of Bollywood's most beloved comedians, she began her career as a playback singer in the late 1940s.

Music director Naushad gave her one of her earliest breaks, and she shot to fame with the song 'Afsana Likh Rahi Hoon Dil-e-Bekarar Ka' from the 1947 film 'Dard'.

As her acting career flourished, Uma Devi adopted the screen name 'Tun Tun', which eventually became synonymous with comedy in Hindi films.

She is prominently known as Bollywood's first female comedian, and went on to break barriers at a time when comic roles were largely dominated by men in the industry.

Over the decades, Tun Tun went on to win audiences over with her impeccable comic timing, expressive performances and effortless humour.

For the uninitiated, she appeared in several popular films, including 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', 'Pyaasa', 'Mujrim', 'Kohinoor', 'Half Ticket', 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai', 'Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Aankhen', among many others.

The legendary actress passed away on November 24, 2003, at the age of 80.

–IANS

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