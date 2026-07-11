FIFA WC: Norway coach Solbakken urges team to "be ourselves" against England

Miami, July 11 (IANS) Norway coach Stale Solbakken said his team must stay true to its style in its upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match against England.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Friday's press conference, Solbakken emphasized the importance of maintaining the team's identity.

"I would like to see a Norway team that play up to their strength and that we are ourselves, like we have been the whole tournament," Solbakken was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

Norway will be playing its first World Cup quarterfinal at Miami Stadium while England has reached this stage for the third consecutive time.

Solbakken acknowledged the quality of the English squad, noting stars like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

"Obviously when you meet a team like England, who has great players on the wings, Bellingham, Kane, they can score from many positions," he said. "We need to compete there, we need to defend properly. But the most important thing for me is that we are ourselves with the ball."

When asked about the individual battle between Kane and Erling Haaland, Solbakken focused on the team effort.

"I think it's Norway versus England, but I don't think it's a secret that Kane is the match winner No. 1 for England and Haaland is the match winner No. 1 for us," he noted.

Haaland has scored seven goals in four matches to lead Norway to a historic quarterfinal in its first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Kane has six goals in this tournament, bringing his career World Cup goals to 14.

Haaland expects a "special" and "funny" match as he plays against the team from his birthplace that features his Manchester City teammates Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi and James Trafford.

"It's a special game, yeah, definitely. I think for me it's super special, because I play in England and I was born in England, and you also play against teammates and everything," Haaland said. "It's a funny game and it's going to be nice."

Solbakken believes his players have the confidence to win if they perform at their peak.

"The players deep down feel that they can beat England, but obviously we have to be at our very, very best. If we are not at our very, very best, England will go through," the coach said.

"They are in a relaxed but competitive mood," he added. "I don't think that you could be at your very best if you don't feel a little bit of pressure."

--IANS

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