July 11, 2026 10:32 AM हिंदी

Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan pose hand-in-hand at Hema Malini's 60 years in cinema celebration

Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan reunite, pose hand-in-hand at Hema Malini's 60 years in cinema celebration

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood stars Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan were seen all smiles as they reunited at actress Hema Malini's grand celebration marking her 60 remarkable years in Indian cinema.

In videos shot by IANS from the venue, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan were seen making an entry together. Jeetendra looked elegant in a black bandhgala sherwani adorned with a golden brooch, and Rakesh Roshan sported a grey patterned kurta paired with amber-tinted glasses.

Shatrughan Sinha arrived a little later in a royal blue kurta teamed with a matching stole and white pyjamas.

The veteran actor was seen warmly greeting Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan, following which the three icons posed together for photographs, reflecting on their old and strong bond.

Shatrughan Sinha was seen posing arm-in-arm with Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Talking about the special event, it was held as part of Hema Malini's six decades in Bollywood, brought together many stalwarts of Hindi cinema to honour the legendary actress' contribution to the film industry.

The celebration also featured a musical tribute to Hema Malini's iconic film journey and paid homage to the late Dharmendra.

Talking about Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha, they have shared screen space in several films over the years, including ‘Maang Bharo Sajana’ ‘Jaani Dost’, ‘Hoshiyar’ and ‘Aag Aur Shola.

All three veterans stars also have shared long associations with Hema Malini through some of Hindi cinema's most-loved films.

Jeetendra starred opposite the Dream Girl in hits such as 'Khushboo', 'Kinara', 'The Burning Train', 'Hum Tere Aashiq Hain' and 'Gehri Chaal'.

Shatrughan Sinha worked with Hema Malini in films including 'Kranti', 'Naseeb', 'Baghavat' and 'Hum Se Na Takrana'.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan appeared alongside Hema Malini in films such as 'Aankhon Aankhon Mein', 'Khandaan' and 'Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara'.

For the uninitiated, Hema Malini's 60 years in Bollywood,m celebrations commemorate her extraordinary sic decade long journey in Indian cinema, which began with ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ in 1968.

–IANS

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