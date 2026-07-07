FIFA WC: Laporte's revival helps Spain extend defensive record

New York, July 7 (IANS) Aymeric Laporte and Cristiano Ronaldo experienced contrasting emotions after Spain eliminated Portugal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

While Ronaldo left the field in tears following Portugal's exit in the Round of 16, Laporte was all smiles after helping Spain book a place in the quarterfinals while extending one of the tournament's most remarkable defensive records.

Laporte spent two years alongside Ronaldo at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr between 2023 and 2025 before returning to Athletic Club, where he had begun his professional career, reports Xinhua.

His move to Saudi Arabia came at a cost internationally. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente dropped the central defender from the national team, questioning whether the level of competition in the Saudi league provided adequate preparation for international football.

Laporte's return to Athletic last summer followed lengthy negotiations between the clubs and was only completed after FIFA intervened because of an administrative error by Al Nassr on the final day of the transfer window.

The 31-year-old initially struggled to regain full fitness and appeared short of match sharpness after returning to La Liga. However, his positional awareness, composure in possession, and reading of the game gradually restored his form and earned him a recall from De la Fuente.

That decision has paid off at the World Cup. Laporte has started every match, forming an increasingly assured partnership with teenage defender Pau Cubarsi in the heart of Spain's defense.

Spain remains the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament, allowing goalkeeper Unai Simón to extend his World Cup finals record for consecutive minutes without conceding to 609.

Laporte has also been influential in possession, completing around 90 percent of his passes overall and 85 percent of those played in the opposition half, helping Spain build attacks from the back while maintaining defensive stability.

Against Portugal, Laporte and Cubarsi gave Ronaldo little room to operate. The veteran forward managed just 19 touches throughout the match, only three of them inside the penalty area, as Spain's defenders kept the five-time Ballon d'Or winner largely anonymous.

Spain's defensive record has been built on a collective effort, but the balance provided by Cubarsi's athleticism and Laporte's experience has been central to the team's success. As Ronaldo's World Cup came to an end, Laporte's revival continued with Spain still firmly in the hunt for the title.

--IANS

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