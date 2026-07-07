Kanwaljit Singh receives praise for his 'Satluj' character from Naseeruddin Shah & Shashi Ranjan

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who is seen as DGP Bitta in Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' revealed that he received praises for his character from Naseeruddin Shah and Shashi Ranjan.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Kanwaljit shared that he was extremely surprised to receive the call from Shashi Ranjan.

"I was quite surprised to receive his call. After that, I even got a call from Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah). He started speaking in Punjabi, which he speaks rather poorly. I believe he is the 'God of acting' and hence anything coming from him has a lot of impact", he told IANS.

Kanwaljit further expressed his disappointment during an exclusive interaction with IANS, asking why there is a fear of letting people witness the movie.

Giving a shoutout to the makers of 'Satluj' for sticking to their guns despite all the pressure, the 'Mrs' actor told IANS, "I was shocked because it was like that for 2.5-3 years, the case went on and I really admire my director and the producer, Honey and Ronnie, that they stuck to their guns and they never succumbed to the pressure".

Pointing out how the film was finally released after overcoming so many hurdles, Kanwaljit added, "When it was said that 127 cuts have been given and you can send it to Canada, all of a sudden it was pulled back from the Canada Film Festival as well. So, this has been happening with the film for a long time"

"Eventually, they said that you should release it, 'what are you afraid of? What backlash will there be?' Time heals a lot of wounds, and after that all that is left to do is talk. You can talk and sort out something. No one retaliates like this after so long."

Previously titled ‘Punjab 95’, the project fought a long battle against censorship before finally getting a digital release. After the film finally premiered on the OTT platform, it was taken down in India only 2 days after release.

--IANS

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