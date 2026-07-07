July 07, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

Kanwaljit Singh receives praise for his 'Satluj' character from Naseeruddin Shah & Shashi Ranjan

Kanwaljit Singh receives praise for his 'Satluj' character from Naseeruddin Shah & Shashi Ranjan

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who is seen as DGP Bitta in Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' revealed that he received praises for his character from Naseeruddin Shah and Shashi Ranjan.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Kanwaljit shared that he was extremely surprised to receive the call from Shashi Ranjan.

"I was quite surprised to receive his call. After that, I even got a call from Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah). He started speaking in Punjabi, which he speaks rather poorly. I believe he is the 'God of acting' and hence anything coming from him has a lot of impact", he told IANS.

Kanwaljit further expressed his disappointment during an exclusive interaction with IANS, asking why there is a fear of letting people witness the movie.

Giving a shoutout to the makers of 'Satluj' for sticking to their guns despite all the pressure, the 'Mrs' actor told IANS, "I was shocked because it was like that for 2.5-3 years, the case went on and I really admire my director and the producer, Honey and Ronnie, that they stuck to their guns and they never succumbed to the pressure".

Pointing out how the film was finally released after overcoming so many hurdles, Kanwaljit added, "When it was said that 127 cuts have been given and you can send it to Canada, all of a sudden it was pulled back from the Canada Film Festival as well. So, this has been happening with the film for a long time"

"Eventually, they said that you should release it, 'what are you afraid of? What backlash will there be?' Time heals a lot of wounds, and after that all that is left to do is talk. You can talk and sort out something. No one retaliates like this after so long."

Previously titled ‘Punjab 95’, the project fought a long battle against censorship before finally getting a digital release. After the film finally premiered on the OTT platform, it was taken down in India only 2 days after release.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

1.4 billion aspirations in motion: PM Modi hails India's rise

1.4 billion aspirations in motion: PM Modi hails India's rise

Kanwaljit Singh receives praise for his 'Satluj' character from Naseeruddin Shah & Shashi Ranjan

Kanwaljit Singh receives praise for his 'Satluj' character from Naseeruddin Shah & Shashi Ranjan

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 contingent given grand send-off; official kit for Glasgow campaign unveiled ny Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a function in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

India's CWG 2026 contingent given grand send-off; official kit for Glasgow unveiled

Sahibganj farmers hail benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (Photo: IANS)

Sahibganj farmers hail benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Tanmay Agarwal’s second ton confirms playoff spot for EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds with 73-run victory over Palamuru Strikers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: HCA

TG20 Season 1: Tanmay’s second ton confirms playoff spot for Karimnagar Diamonds

Great admirer of PM Modi, I have Indian DNA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto

Great admirer of PM Modi... I have Indian DNA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto

La Liga president slams FIFA over Folarin Balogun ban reversal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calls it 'tip of the iceberg'.

FIFA WC: La Liga president slams FIFA over Balogun ban reversal, calls it 'tip of the iceberg'

Life won't be the same without you': Rashid, Nabi, Shastri lead tributes to former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Life won't be the same without you': Rashid, Nabi, Shastri lead tributes to Shapoor Zadran

Ambekar Meetei, Aditya, Sikander shine in U19 section on Day 3 of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: Ambekar Meetei, Aditya, Sikander shine in U19 section on Day 3

Quality power supply must be the next phase of power reforms: Former UPERC Chairman

Quality power supply must be the next phase of power reforms: Experts