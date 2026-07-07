Great admirer of PM Modi... I have Indian DNA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Lauding India's massive rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday said that he is a "great admirer" of the Indian PM and has been closely following the policies adopted by him over the last many years.

Addressing an Indian community event along with PM Modi in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto also expressed his immense love for India and Indian culture.

"Just before I made my State Visit to India (January 2025), I had what is called a genome sequencing test — I tested my DNA — and found out I had an Indian DNA. This is true, you know? And, that's why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving,” he said inviting a huge applause from the gathering.

President Prabowo Subianto went on to add that he thinks that most of the ministers in the Indonesian cabinet seem to have an Indian DNA.

“Today at the state banquet in our palace, you know state banquets are very formal, but I cannot help, my ministers my Generals they all like to dance, they all like to sing maybe most of them have Indian DNA also...Most of my ministers they sing Indian songs very well,” he said.

Recalling his visit to India and attending the 2025 Republic Day celebrations as a Chief Guest, the Indonesian President mentioned that both countries have always had deep friendly relations and President Sukarno of Indonesia was the Guest of Honour during the first Republic Day of India in 1950.

President Prabowo noted that democracy is not an easy path, but remains the "best of all the systems" human civilisation has tried.

“We are two of the largest of democracies in the world, two out of the three largest democracies in the world, and democracy is not an easy path, not an easy system; it's not easy; sometimes it is very messy. But, I think we all agree that it is the best system for justice, for hope, for inclusiveness. There are dangers in democracy; there are pitfalls, there are obstacles, there are people who want to hijack democracy, but we cannot surrender. We must believe in democracy we must strive to maintain democracy. It's the best way of all the systems we have tried; human civilisation has tried,” he highlighted.

He also mentioned that Indonesia is learning a lot from the Indian Election Commission regarding the peaceful conduct of elections in a country with so many ethnic groups and languages.

“We are very closely learning from the Indian Election Commission, and very frankly we see India as a country of 1.4 billion people, many, many ethnic groups like us, many different regional languages, but managing so many years of peaceful transition of government in many states and in the Union of India itself; this is a remarkable achievement. Indonesia, I myself have studied this and follow the remarkable achievements of India.”

He also talked about his personal admiration for PM Modi and how he copies PM Modi’s policies.

“I dont want to be involved in domestic Indian politics. I am a friend of all Indians, but I want to admit one thing, and my close associates and colleagues will testify that I am an admirer, a great admirer of Narendra Modi ji. These are not nice words. I am not a professional politician. The proof that I am not a professional politician is that I took part in five general elections, and I lost four times, but I am an admirer, even before I became president, I studied the policies of your Prime Minister, and because there is no copyright, I copied many of his policies, but Prime Minister Modi graciously allowed me to copy his policies, so I cannot be sued in any court,” President Prabowo stated.

The important thing is, he remarked, that Indonesians must learn from the experience of India.

“Actually, our civilisation, our culture, for many 100s of years, were strongly influenced by Indian civilisation. Our language, I would say, is 50 per cent from Sanskrit; many of our names are Sanskrit names, and therefore there is this closeness, and we welcome more close cooperation,” he said, concluding his address.

–IANS

ksk/as