1.4 billion aspirations in motion: PM Modi hails India's rise

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India continues to carry out one reform after another, consistently performing and transforming to achieve an enormous speed of growth despite several crisis affecting the global community.

"If I had to describe the speed and scale of India's growth in one line, I would say: 1.4 billion aspirations in motion. Today, every citizen of India, from villages to cities, is filled with aspirations. Everyone has gained the confidence to achieve success," PM Modi said in his address at the Indian Community reception in Jakarta.

"This speed, this progress hasn't come just like that. India has carried out one reform after another, we have consistently performed and that's why the country is transforming today. Reforms, perform, transform... We are moving forward with this mantra," he added.

In a heartwarming gesture, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto also joined the community reception, reflecting the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi commended the Indian diaspora for its contribution to Indonesia’s progress and prosperity and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between the two countries.

"Whether it is the tradition of floating miniature boats made from banana bark on the Mahanadi, the staging of the Mahabharata through Wayang Kulit, or the worship of Dewi Sri, every tradition reflects the enduring cultural connection between India and Indonesia. The history of this bond is as ancient as it is rich," he said.

PM Modi conveyed that India was committed to act as a force multiplier for bringing progress and prosperity in Indonesia and in the ASEAN region.

"Whether it's Indonesia or India, both our countries are impatient for development. We have neither the chance to stop, nor to pause. Today, India's economy is playing a major role in driving the world's growth. When such a massive crisis of Corona (Covid-19) struck the world, even then India's economy did not come to a standstill. When such a massive crisis was unfolding in West Asia, even then India's economy did not halt," he stated.

Later, Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm and enthusiastic welcome at the reception.

"The atmosphere at the community programme in Jakarta was truly euphoric! Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora," he posted on X.

"Delighted that my friend, President Prabowo Subianto, joined the community programme in Jakarta and made the occasion even more memorable. His address clearly reflected his affection for the people of India," he added in another post.

--IANS

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