India's CWG 2026 contingent given grand send-off; official kit for Glasgow unveiled

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday accorded a grand send-off to India's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2026 while unveiling the official ceremonial and competition kit that Team India will wear during the 23rd edition of the Games to be held at Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India embarks on its journey to Scotland with hopes of another successful Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign.

The event was attended by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Dr. PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association; Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports; Rohit Rajpal, Chef de Mission; and Ravi Bengani, Deputy Chef de Mission, alongside athletes, coaches, and corporate partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, said, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is building a world-class sporting ecosystem that empowers our athletes to realise their full potential. Our athletes are the ambassadors of New India's sporting excellence, determination, and aspirations. As Team India embarks on its journey to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, I urge every athlete to compete fearlessly, uphold the highest spirit of sportsmanship, and give their very best. The Government of India stands firmly behind each one of you and remains committed to providing every possible support to help you bring glory to the nation."

Dr. P.T. Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, added, "Today marks the beginning of another proud chapter for Indian sport. Every athlete wearing the India jersey has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice. As they leave for Glasgow, they carry with them the hopes of a billion Indians and the values that define our sporting culture. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish every member of Team India the very best."

Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, added, "I was delighted to be able to extend my best wishes to Team India in person as they head to Glasgow. These Games will showcase not only athletic excellence but also the unity, diversity, and enduring spirit of the Commonwealth. Sport is a hugely important part of the ties between the people of the UK and India. I know India is already preparing to welcome the Commonwealth sporting community to Ahmedabad for the centenary Games in 2030. We look forward to welcoming India's star athletes to the UK and wish them every success."

The send-off ceremony featured the official unveiling of the kit, a ramp walk by athletes showcasing both the ceremonial and competition attire, interactions with current and former Commonwealth Games medallists, and addresses by senior dignitaries.

Designed by acclaimed designer Aaquib Wani and developed by JSW Sports, the official Commonwealth Games 2026 kit is inspired by the concept of ‘Invisible Trajectories'. Drawing from the rhythm, precision, and flow of athletic movement, the design transforms the unseen paths traced by athletes into intricate visual patterns inspired by spirographs. Every line and curve on the jersey reflects the geometry of effort and excellence, symbolising Team India's relentless pursuit of greatness.

The contingent will be led by Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal, who will oversee Team India's campaign in Glasgow alongside Deputy Chef de Mission Ravi Bengani, ensuring athletes receive comprehensive support throughout the Games.

For the Glasgow Games, India is sending a strong contingent of 124 competitors, featuring both able-bodied and para-athletes. The team will compete across 10 disciplines, which include athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, gymnastics, cycling, lawn bowls, and swimming, alongside para-athletics, para-wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, and para-track cycling.

--IANS

bsk/