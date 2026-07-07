Life won't be the same without you': Rashid, Nabi, Shastri lead tributes to Shapoor Zadran

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world after former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran passed away in India on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

The 38-year-old, one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, died a day before his 39th birthday after battling stage four Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune disorder, while undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan led the condolences, remembering Zadran as a close friend whose impact extended far beyond the cricket field.

"With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to a truly wonderful friend. Thank you for the laughter, the memories, and the kindness you shared with everyone around you. Life won't be the same without you. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Rest in peace, my dear friend. Until we meet again," Rashid wrote on Instagram.

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi described Zadran as a proud ambassador of his country whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

"Shapur, brother! May Allah Almighty bestow His infinite mercies upon you, grant you Paradise Al-Firdaws, and give your esteemed family and all your dear ones the strength to endure this great sorrow and the patience of the heart. You were not just a close friend, but a true servant of your homeland and a representative of Afghanistan's honour," Nabi posted on X.

"Today you have departed from our midst in body, but your name, your services, and your memory will remain eternally in the hearts of the Afghan people. May your soul rest in peace, brother," he added.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also mourned the loss, calling Zadran's death a huge blow for his family and the country's cricket fraternity.

"With profound sorrow, I heard the news of Shapur's passing. This is a great loss for his family, friends, and the cricket lovers of Afghanistan. May his soul rest in peace; may Allah the Almighty grant him paradise, and bestow patience upon his family, friends, and all sympathisers. We too share in this immense grief," Omarzai wrote.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran paid tribute to the former pacer, describing him as one of the heroes of Afghanistan cricket's formative years.

"Afghanistan cricket's hero of the first and difficult days, Shapur Haji, has surrendered his soul to the Master of all souls due to a sudden illness. May God grant Shapur Haji paradise, and I extend my condolences to his friends and the entire grieving family. I share in this sorrow with them," Ibrahim posted.

Veteran batter Rahmat Shah shared a brief message, quoting the Islamic verse, "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also paid tribute, crediting Zadran for playing a pivotal role in Afghanistan's emergence on the international stage.

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran. One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered. A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity," Shastri wrote on X.

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 One-Day Internationals and 36 T20 Internationals between 2009 and 2020 and was regarded as one of the architects of the country's rise in international cricket. His contributions during Afghanistan's formative years helped establish the team as a competitive force on the global stage, earning him lasting admiration from teammates, opponents, and cricket fans alike.

--IANS

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