FIFA WC: La Liga president slams FIFA over Balogun ban reversal, calls it 'tip of the iceberg'

Madrid, July 7 (IANS) La Liga president Javier Tebas has become the latest football administrator to criticise FIFA over its decision to suspend the one-match World Cup ban imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun, describing the episode as "the tip of the iceberg" of what he called a governance model that has steadily eroded the credibility of world football.

Balogun was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic during the United States' Round of 32 victory, resulting in an automatic one-match suspension. However, FIFA later suspended the sanction for a one-year probationary period, allowing the Arsenal forward to feature in the co-hosts' Round of 16 clash against Belgium on Tuesday.

Despite Balogun's availability, the United States suffered a 4-1 defeat to Belgium, ending their FIFA World Cup campaign.

In a strongly worded statement, Tebas said the controversy reflected deeper structural issues within FIFA rather than being an isolated disciplinary decision.

"The waiver of the sanction on U.S. player Balogun is neither an anecdote nor an isolated error. It is, quite simply, the tip of the iceberg of a governance model that has been eroding the credibility of FIFA and football in general for many years," Tebas wrote on X.

He argued that football's governing body had increasingly interpreted or altered rules for convenience while failing to engage with domestic leagues, which he said form the backbone of professional football throughout the year.

"When rules can be interpreted or modified as convenient; when the most consequential decisions are made without genuine dialogue and agreement with national and domestic leagues... the problem stops being a specific resolution and becomes the system itself," he added.

The La Liga chief also criticised the functioning of FIFA Congresses, claiming major decisions are effectively predetermined.

"FIFA Congresses are grand stagings of unanimity, with no real debate, and decisions that arrive sealed before voting even begins. There are no agreements with national and domestic leagues; decisions are approved that constantly harm them," he said.

"The case of player Balogun does nothing but reinforce that perception; it is the tip of the iceberg. Moreover, if rules are applied with constant arbitrariness, trust disappears. And without trust, there is no institutional credibility," he stated.

Calling for greater accountability, Tebas concluded that football's governing institutions must restore confidence through transparent and consistent decision-making.

"World football deserves institutions that are accountable, respect the rules, and govern with transparency—not through unilateral, discretionary and arbitrary decisions that erode the trust of fans, clubs, leagues and players," he added.

Earlier, UEFA, several football officials, and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also questioned FIFA's handling of the Balogun case, which has sparked widespread debate over the independence and consistency of the governing body's disciplinary process.

--IANS

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