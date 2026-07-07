Sahibganj farmers hail benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), July 7 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing financial relief to farmers in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj. The scheme is of great help to all the farmers who are managing agricultural expenses and reducing dependence on loans.

Farmers Dilip Ojha and Uday Chandra Yadav, residents of Sadar block in Sahibganj, told IANS that the scheme has made farming easier, as they receive timely financial assistance under the Samman Nidhi.

Speaking about the benefits of the scheme, farmer Dilip Ojha said, "We are farmers by profession, and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has provided significant relief to people like us. The financial assistance has made it much easier to carry out farming activities.

Receiving Rs 6,000 in three instalments each year allows us to buy seeds and fertilisers on time and sow our crops without delay. Earlier, due to a shortage of money, we could not farm properly and often had to borrow from others.

As a result, we had to pay a large amount in interest on the money we had taken on loan. Now the amount is directly transferred to our bank accounts, which has also reduced the role of middlemen."

Farmer Uday Chandra Yadav echoed similar views. He showered praise on PM Modi for launching this scheme, which is quite beneficial for the farming community.

Talking to IANS, he said, "The Samman Nidhi has greatly benefited farmers. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing this scheme. We also hope that more such initiatives will be launched in the future so that farmers can continue to benefit and strengthen their livelihoods."

The farmers said the direct benefit transfer under the PM-Kisan scheme has improved their financial stability, enabling them to invest in farming at the right time and contributing to better agricultural practices while reducing their reliance on credit.

--IANS

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