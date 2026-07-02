FIFA WC: Kane calls comeback win over Congo as 'One of his favourites for England'

Atlanta, July 2 (IANS) Harry Kane said England’s 2-1 win over DR Congo after coming from a goal down is 'one of his favourites in an England shirt now', while crediting the team's patience for saving a historic upset at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England staged a second-half fightback at Atlanta Stadium, with Kane scoring twice in 11 minutes to overturn Brian Cipenga’s early strike and set up a last 16 tie with Mexico. He headed home from close range to level the tie in the 75th minute before a ferocious drive four minutes from time sparked jubilant celebrations.

The Three Lions captain is constantly living up to that adage and rising to the occasion. With his team teetering on the brink and the Central Africans dreaming of causing a historic upset, Kane stepped up to deliver the goods yet again.

“As soon as he hit it (for his second goal), I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating. I try to be the best version of myself. Leading by example is one of my biggest traits and my biggest mottos I try to live by,” Kane stressed after a masterclass in clinical finishing in which he found the net twice from just three attempts on target.

“It was a crazy game, first and foremost playing against a tough team, a well-organised team. The keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half, it was just about pounding the rock. Keep pounding the rock. Our moment would come.

“We spoke about people having hero moments, it could be anyone. It could be me, it could be a save from Pickers, a block from the defenders, whoever it is we have hero moments. For me it was today.

“What a crazy game. To come back in the way we did is just extremely pleasing and makes me proud of the group, proud of the boys. It was a tough game and for me, personally, one of my favourites in an England shirt now; to get a couple of goals and help the team over the line is obviously a magical, magical feeling,” the striker added.

Kane has now netted 13 World Cup finals goals, climbing above Pele and drawing level with Just Fontaine – who scored all his in a single tournament in 1958!

The England ace stands behind five legendary names in the all-time scoring charts: Lionel Messi (19), Kylian Mbappe (18), Miroslav Klose (16), Ronaldo (15), and Gerd Müller (14).

He became the first player to score twice in a World Cup knockout match for England since Gary Lineker against Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-finals.Head coach Thomas Tuchel unsurprisingly heaped plaudits on Kane. “Harry is our captain. He’s our leader. He decides football matches with unbelievable finishes and did it here twice. The second one was just a brilliant goal.”

Quizzed about the string of superstar sharpshooters who are setting this year’s FIFA World Cup alight, from Kane to Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Messi, the German tactician pointed to their predatory instincts as a common denominator, “They’re all sharks. If they smell blood, they come and score.”

Midfielder Declan Rice was equally effusive in his praise for his captain, “He’s just ridiculous; he’s got 72 goals this season, I think – that’s just not normal. They’re ridiculous numbers. He’s a proper leader, a captain. He trains every day and gets on with everyone in the group. When you have someone who can win a game for you like that... That second goal, he just reverse-whips it into the top corner, and it was ridiculous to see. What a player. We’re very lucky to have him.”

--IANS

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