July 10, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Experienced players will help us out in SF, says England midfielder O'Reilly

FIFA WC: Experienced and older players will help us out in SF, says England midfielder O'Reilly

Miami, July 10 (IANS) England will make their third successive FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance against Norway midfielder Nico O’Reilly feels the presence of experienced players helps the squad to stay calm and provide necessary guidance.

After recovering from their whirlwind victory over Mexico, England are fully focused on booking their spot in the World Cup semi-finals for the second time in eight years.

Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Kane were all part of the squad in 2018, while eight players in Thomas Tuchel’s current squad were part of Gareth Southgate’s group who experienced defeat four years ago.

"We have a lot of players who have been in situations like these, in quarter-finals before," O'Reilly told reporters on Friday. “A lot of experienced and older players. Of course, they help us out. They give us advice, tell us to stay calm, and just help us wherever they can."

Harry Kane is one of the players who sprang to O’Reilly’s mind when discussing the experienced leaders within camp. "He’s a world-class player and such a good person as well. He motivates us on the pitch, off the pitch, he drives the standards and sets the tone. He’s amazing to have on the team," he said.

At just 21 years old, O'Reilly is making an impact at his first major international tournament, having played in all five of England’s matches so far, starting four of them.

"It makes me feel proud," he said. "It's a privilege and an honour to play for my country, represent and put this badge on, and show what I can do and try and do my best every session and every game."

--IANS

bc/

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