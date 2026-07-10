FIFA WC: England defender Guehi doubtful for Norway game

Miami, July 10 (IANS) England's Marc Guehi is doubtful for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway, as the defender will be assessed on Friday to see if he is fit to play in Saturday's game. Meanwhile, Declan Rice is in a race to be fit after suffering from a sickness bug.

Guehi has a slight hamstring injury following England's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium. Guehi and Rice both were absent from the training session on Wednesday, as they instead worked on individual programmes elsewhere ahead of Saturday’s tie, BBC reports.

However, Reece James, who has been unavailable since he injured a hamstring in England’s goalless draw against Ghana in their second group game and also missed the epic knockout victory against Mexico on Sunday, has returned to training on Thursday.

If Guehi cannot train with the squad on Friday, then there will be major doubt over his inclusion against Norway. On the other hand, midfielder Rice missed a second successive day of training because of a sickness bug.

Thomas Tuchel is facing a major crisis at right-back after Jarell Quansah's red card in Sunday's 3-2 win over Mexico, meaning the Bayer Leverkusen defender is suspended for two games.

Quansah's absence will make England's task against Norway more difficult, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland having scored seven goals at the World Cup

Jordan Henderson, who suffered a "really bad" wrist injury while celebrating his side's dramatic World Cup last-16 win over Mexico, had returned to the England camp in Kansas City after undergoing a successful surgery rather than heading home.

England Football said Henderson is "recovering at the team hotel having undergone successful surgery on his arm following an injury sustained after the win in Mexico City."

Attention has now firmly turned to the quarter-final at Miami Stadium, with a last-four meeting with Argentina or Switzerland the prize for the winners.

—IANS

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