Delighted to witness young sporting talent play cricket, Kabaddi at MCG: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at witnessing young sporting talent in action at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), stressing that sports possess a unique ability to unite people across borders.

PM Modi on Friday visited the MCG, accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and the Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan, for an event celebrating India-Australia sporting ties. Several Australian sporting legends, including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar, were present at the event.

During the visit, the leaders interacted with young athletes participating in Kabbadi, Australian football and cricket exhibition games.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared his experience, stating, "Delighted to witness young sporting talent in action at the MCG. Watching children play cricket, Kabaddi and Australian rules football was a wonderful reminder that sport has a unique ability to connect people."

The visit underscored the growing importance of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties as pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders jointly released the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap and welcomed the growing collaboration between India and Australia in the field of sports.

"India and Australia share a deep sporting bond. As both our nations prepare to host major global sporting events in the years ahead, there is immense potential to deepen cooperation in sports, youth engagement, infrastructure and talent development," he added.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the unique role of sports in bringing people together and noted that the Roadmap will enable the two countries to diversify their sporting partnership. He congratulated Australia for winning the women’s cricket World Cup.

He noted that India and Australia were together entering a significant decade in international sports, with India hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia hosting the Brisbane Olympics in 2032. He emphasised that these developments create natural opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation in sports and associated industries.

--IANS

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