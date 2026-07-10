Adnan Sami shares glimpse of ‘favourite evenings at home’ with Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Music composer Adnan Sami shared a peek into his musical and banter-filled evening with Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam among many others.

Adnan shared a throwback video on his Instagram profile, where he could be seen playing the piano with Udit singing Main Yahaan Hoon from the 2004 blockbuster ‘Veer-Zaara’.

As he sings the hookline, “Main yahaan hoon” pointing at Alka, the house breaks down into laughter. The video also features Sajid from Sajid Wajid and Salim Merchant. Sonu too is seen singing a line from the song “Jaadu Teri Nazar” from the 1993 film “Darr” starring SRK.

“My favourite kind of evenings at home…” Adnan captioned the video.

Veer-Zaara was directed and produced by Yash Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the titular star-crossed lovers, namely, Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, who is the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

Veer is imprisoned on false charges, and 22 years later, a young Pakistani lawyer, named Saamiya Siddiqui fights his case. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

Talking about Darr, the psychological thriller film was directed by Yash Chopra. It stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi, Annu Kapoor, and Dalip Tahil.

Adnan Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano".

He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016. Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.

--IANS

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