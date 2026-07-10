Ali Fazal says an 'actor's journey is near complete when characters find home in people's hearts'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has penned a heartfelt note thanking audiences for the overwhelming love he received for his latest project, 'Raakh'.

Expressing his gratitude, the actor said that an artist's journey feels almost ‘complete when a character finds a permanent place in people's hearts.’

Taking to social media account, Ali shared a handwritten note reflecting on the response to the heartwrenching series and his character, SI Jayprakash Jatav.

The note read, "Last few weeks I've been reading so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words. As actors our journey is near complete when characters find their homes in people's hearts. Its yours to keep now. Thank you for that. I'll always be grateful for it.

With love,

Ali Fazal."

On the work front, ‘Raakh’ has been garnering praise from viewers, with Ali's performance as SI Jayprakash Jatav emerging as one of the most talked-about aspects of the project.

Earlier, Ali Fazal had reflected on his journey with ‘Raakh’ and shared that working with the team and being part of the project turned into a meaningful experience for him.

Sharing pictures on his social media account, Ali wrote, “Can i just say its been an amazing ride with these beautiful people and the entire team of Raakh. Ironically i am not very expressive with the people i love… but in my own way i find ways to let them know that they are witnessed and loved in my world. I often forget.. i miss birthdays, celebrations, invites…. I get lost in dreams and fantasies and cinema.. i am not perfect.. but what i am is - strong. I am there and i can listen.” (sic)

He added, “And when it comes to stories.. i want to tell them so i can listen to them.. inteospection and self awareness isn’t something we are born with - sometimes it takes people around you to do tjat for you or enable . Raakh was that kind of a journey for me. If i tag , i’ll miss someone out i know. For those of you who know me a little , bless me a little and scroll up… i love you. Big shout out to @vikashrathod for making me this beautiful suit . Am gonna be shameless and keep wearing it. Also i love this song from Balan the movie. Watch it.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, “Raakh,” the crime thriller inspired by real-life events, follows a gripping narrative based on the tragic kidnapping case of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. The crime drama series also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.

--IANS

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