July 10, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Hema Malini reveals how Dharmendra never let her doubt herself during her 60-year career

Hema Malini reveals how Dharmendra never let her doubt herself during her 60-year career

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini, who has completed 60 years in cinema, has opened up about Dharmendra’s unwavering support and encouragement throughout her illustrious career.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Sholay’ actress revealed how Dharmendra never let her doubt her abilities and always encouraged her to keep going. Ahead of Hema Malini: Live in Concert, a special show celebrating her iconic journey, she reflected on her career in cinema and the late actor’s unwavering support.

Recalling her journey in the industry, she said, “My journey has always been that, from time to time, whatever is meant to happen, happens. I was in full swing during the '70s and '80s. I did a lot of work. After a short gap, I did Baghban and one or two more films. But I have been busy with many other activities, like dance shows and more. Then I became a Member of Parliament, so my life has continued to evolve. I am always among the people. I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the public. Earlier, I used to entertain people through my films, ballets, and performances. Now, I would say I have the privilege of serving the people of Mathura.”

“I am enjoying every part of this journey. That is why you all still remember me. The moment people see me, they are reminded of Basanti. My constituents often ask me, “Please say one of Basanti’s dialogues.” Those memories are always alive, and I carry them with me wherever I go.”

Hema Malini also spoke about how Dharmendra’s constant encouragement motivated her to keep pursuing her passion beyond films. She shared that the actor never let her feel discouraged when she took fewer film projects. He always encouraged her to continue with her dance performances and other creative pursuits.

“Dharam Ji always used to tell me, 'Never think that just because you're doing fewer films, it's the end of the road. You're doing your dance performances and so many other things—just keep going. It's wonderful. He was always very encouraging and inspiring by the fact that I was constantly performing or keeping myself engaged in one activity or another. He genuinely appreciated it and would always say, 'Just keep doing all of this. Don't stop,” she said.

For the unversed, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot on August 21, 1979, in a private Nikah ceremony. The couple later got married in a traditional Iyengar ceremony in 1980, honoring Hema Malini’s family traditions and cultural roots.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini shared one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairings. They have starred together in over 25 films. Some of their memorable hits include “Tum Haseen Main Jawaan,” “Seeta Aur Geeta,” “Sholay,” “Dream Girl,” and “The Burning Train,” among others.

Dharmendra, known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 in Mumbai.

--IANS

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