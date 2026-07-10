Anupam Kher reveals why playing Ashok Singhal in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ is more than just a role for him

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about playing Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi.’ He called the opportunity a great responsibility.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor shared glimpses of his character and said he wanted to personally introduce the role to his audience. Anupam also expressed that bringing such a historic personality to life on screen requires honesty, sensitivity, and dedication.

Sharing his first look, the actor wrote, “Now that some pictures of the character I am portraying have appeared in the media, I felt that I should personally share with all of you the role I will be seen playing. In the film Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am portraying the role of Shri Ashok Singhal — a personality who played a significant role in guiding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement with his dedication, determination, and unwavering commitment.”

“He was not just a leader, but also a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. His faith, compassion, and steadfast belief gave new strength and direction to the movement. Bringing such a historic personality to life on screen with honesty and sensitivity is a great responsibility for me. I will sincerely try to give my best to this role. I seek all your blessings and good wishes. Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

“Shri Ram Bhoomi,” based on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will explore the decades-long journey associated with the temple and the events surrounding it. ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ will be produced by Zee Studios and directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, known for helming projects such as ‘The Kerala Story,’ ‘2 Bhor’ and ‘Timeless Tamil Nadu.’

Anupam had earlier announced the film by sharing a post that read, “Today marks the first day of shooting for the new film Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya! I visited the Shri Ram Mandir and sought blessings from Ram Lalla—for myself, my family and friends, the film, and for all of you as well.”

--IANS

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