PM Modi emplanes for New Zealand after concluding Australia visit

Melbourne, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for New Zealand after concluding his three-day visit to Australia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green and other officials saw off PM Modi at the airport.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), marking a significant step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sports, sports science, and sporting infrastructure.

The event, attended by Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and several Australian sporting legends, including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar, highlighted the growing role of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties in strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sharing his experience, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, “Wonderful to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground with PM Albanese. The passion for sport continues to bring the people of India and Australia closer.”

PM Modi also met Australia's Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, with both leaders discussing the growing strength of bilateral ties.

"Met Mr. Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. We had an engaging conversation on the growing strength of India-Australia ties and the many opportunities ahead. I deeply value the warmth and broad support that our partnership enjoys across Australia," PM Modi posted on X.

During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with PM Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC, attended the Australia-India CEO Forum, participated in an Indian community reception in Melbourne, and met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

On Thursday, PM Modi and Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling among others," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, PM Modi departed for New Zealand for a two-day visit, where he is scheduled to hold talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon. This will be the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. During his visit, PM Modi will interact with prominent business, sports personalities and address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora.

--IANS

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