June 20, 2026 9:23 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Cunha double powers Brazil past Haiti, sends five-time champions top of Group C

FIFA WC: Cunha double powers Brazil past Haiti, sends five-time champions top of Group C (Credit: X/FIFA Wordl Cup)

Philadelphia, June 19 (IANS) Matheus Cunha struck twice as Brazil responded emphatically to criticism following their opening-game draw with Morocco, cruising to a comfortable victory over Haiti in Philadelphia and moving to the top of Group C on goal difference at the Philadelphia Stadium.

The win also confirmed Haiti as the first team to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a second straight defeat. Brazil, meanwhile, looked far sharper and more fluid under Carlo Ancelotti, with Cunha's movement and finishing providing the spark that was missing in the 1-1 draw against Morocco. Cunha, making his first World Cup start, justified his selection ahead of Brentford striker Igor Thiago with a full-blooded attacking display. Often dropping deep to link play, the 27-year-old created space for Vinicius Jr and Raphinha, while also being a constant goal threat himself.

Brazil went ahead in the 23rd minute in fortunate fashion. Vinicius Jr was denied by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide and the clearance of Hannes Delcroix hit Cunha before bouncing in the net. The goal set Brazil on course and Cunha doubled the lead nine minutes before halftime with a brilliant finish. Vinicius Jr played the forward through and he rifled a powerful strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to cap an excellent first-half performance

Haiti showed occasional resistance after the interval and nearly pulled one back when Ricardo Ade rose highest from a corner, only for Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to produce an excellent save. Teenager Endrick thought he had marked his World Cup debut with a goal late in the contest, but celebrations were cut short when the offside flag was raised. While sterner challenges await Brazil later in the tournament, the performance offered a timely boost after the scrutiny that followed their opening draw.

--IANS

hs/

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