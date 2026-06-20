FIFA WC: Criticism is not aimed at just one player, says Portugal defender Dias

New York, June 20 (IANS) Portugal defender Ruben Dias has given a vote of confidence to Cristiano Ronaldo as the team begins preparing for its second Group K match in the World Cup.

Ronaldo was singled out for criticism on the day he became the oldest outfield player to start a game in World Cup history in his side's 1-1 draw against DR Congo, after a display in which he touched the ball just 25 times while playing the entire game, while also failing to manage a shot on target, give an assist to a team-mate or beat a rival in an attempted dribble.

A more mobile player could have given Portugal a better outlet in attack, but Dias insists the squad is still behind the 41-year-old, who is playing in his sixth World Cup finals, reported Xinhua.

"Cristiano, of course, is used to dealing with the media pressure we usually face in the club, the national team, world tournaments, and European competitions. In this sort of competition, it will never be perfect," Dias told the press.

"Criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is the center of attention, but I think we're all involved. I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here. I think it will continue to be this way in the future."

"Criticism is not significant for us, it's noise and part of the competition ... It's all noise," continued the defender, who said it "always happens if you have a match that doesn't go well."

"We're closing ourselves off from unnecessary criticism," he added.

Portugal plays Uzbekistan on June 23 before ending its group stage against Colombia five days later.

--IANS

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