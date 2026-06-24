FIFA WC: Colombia punch knockout ticket after edging Congo in Group K

Guadalajara (IANS) Colombia have punched their ticket to the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a game to spare after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Congo in Group K here at the Guadalajara Stadium on Wednesday.

Daniel Munoz's second-half goal broke Lionel Mpasi's resistance as Colombia made it two wins from two in Group K to progress. Colombia next take on Portugal in one of the matches of the group stage; Congo, meanwhile, could still advance if they beat Uzbekistan and results elsewhere go their way.

Daniel Munoz has now scored two goals at FIFA World Cup 2026, replicating his tally achieved at the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

Congo's Edo Kayembe tested the waters with a long-range effort that sailed wide, but the rest of an electric first half largely belonged to Colombia.

Lionel Mpasi denied Jhon Arias, with Daniel Munoz sending the follow-up into the side netting. Munoz then saw a header saved before bundling in the rebound, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Colombia continued to press as Mpasi saved from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Gustavo Puerta, FIFA reports.

Congo finally threatened late in the half, but Arthur Masuaku's raking cross narrowly evaded the head of Yoane Wissa, who was inches away from adding to his equalising goal against Portugal on Matchday 1.

Mpasi was at it again after the restart, making himself big to thwart Diaz at close quarters. The rebound fell to Arias, but his shot through a crowded penalty area went wide.

Colombia's frustrations were beginning to show when Munoz broke Mpasi's stubborn resistance, scoring with a deflected strike after intelligent hold-up play from substitute Jhon Cordoba.

Diaz had two goals chalked off for offside as Colombia withstood a late wave of Congo DR pressure to seal a top-two spot in Group K ahead of their meeting with Portugal.

--IANS

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